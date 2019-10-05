As Visa Com Cl A (V) Share Value Rose, Braun Stacey Associates Has Trimmed Its Position by $726,600; Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Valuation Rose While Federated Investors Trimmed Stake

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) by 54.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 22,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% . The institutional investor held 18,986 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $830,000, down from 41,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Cirrus Logic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $54.58. About 577,518 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.40% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 21/03/2018 Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 16/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands Strategic Technology Alliance with Pure Storage; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Repeatability, Reproducibility and Comparison of Cirrus OCT, RTVue OCT, MS-39 OCT, and Insight 100 VHFDU; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic: 1Q GAAP Gross Margin Is Expected to Be Between 48% and 50%; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands European Team; 09/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 58C; 09/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 66–Zeiss Atlas & Cirrus HD/OCT – 36C26118Q0346; 08/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Conference May 30

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 24.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 4,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 13,150 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.28M, down from 17,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.15 billion for 30.77 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CRUS’s profit will be $43.79 million for 17.72 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Cirrus Logic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 305.26% EPS growth.

