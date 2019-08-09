As Visa Com Cl A (V) Market Value Rose, Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Decreased Position; Kempner Capital Management Increased Mckesson (MCK) Holding by $316,602

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $139.77. About 658,389 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 16/04/2018 – McKesson CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 25/04/2018 – MCK TO BUY MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS, DEAL VALUED $800M; 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug; 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 27/03/2018 – LexisNexis Risk Solutions Provider Data MasterFile™ Integrates with McKesson Pharmacy Systems; 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $178.38. About 2.84 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Trust reported 1.27% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 7,870 shares. Profit Mngmt Ltd Com reported 14,484 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited owns 38,007 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Anchor Cap Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 3,600 shares. Community Trust & Invest Company holds 4.23% or 219,668 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability owns 12,800 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And accumulated 47,853 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Limited, Japan-based fund reported 331,490 shares. Northstar Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,213 shares. 693,978 were accumulated by Wedgewood Prtnrs Inc. Enterprise Fin Svcs reported 7,590 shares. Fdx holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 91,226 shares. 117,541 are owned by Gluskin Sheff & Associate Inc. Sabal Trust has 1,399 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.33 billion for 31.19 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $132.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 202 shares to 2,797 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB) by 2,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Estates Incorporated Ny invested in 27,000 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Lpl Fin Limited Co owns 31,865 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 430 were reported by Orrstown Incorporated. Comerica Bank owns 40,824 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Llc reported 242,910 shares stake. Old State Bank In has invested 0.06% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 322 shares. Ent Serv reported 131 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 554 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 15,500 shares. Sei Invs owns 69,100 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al accumulated 5,000 shares. Boston invested 0.74% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). National Bank & Trust Of Stockton holds 0.26% or 4,364 shares.

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42 million and $151.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,821 shares to 7,860 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

