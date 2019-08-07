As Visa Com Cl A (V) Market Valuation Rose, Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Decreased Holding by $544,741; Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Market Value Declined While Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Increased by $968,640 Its Stake

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 43.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 12,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 39,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 27,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.96. About 11.64 million shares traded or 11.00% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness; 06/03/2018 – ExxonMobil says Hides facilities safely shut in after big aftershock in Papua New Guinea; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $386.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $172.48. About 9.44 million shares traded or 34.00% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) by 16,539 shares to 52,409 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,918 shares, and cut its stake in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “ExxonMobil Surprises With Earnings Beat After Massive Miss Last Quarter – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “This Is the Reason I Wonâ€™t Buy Exxon Mobil Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Management Comm Ltd holds 38,292 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Redmond Asset Limited holds 3,041 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Vigilant Mgmt stated it has 0.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Founders Fin Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 27,974 shares. Copeland Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cadence Retail Bank Na accumulated 6.59% or 208,272 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 769,909 shares. Private Trust Company Na owns 89,656 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Logan Mngmt Inc has 0.5% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 1.23% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Edgemoor Invest Advisors Inc reported 0.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dsc Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 4,274 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Spectrum Asset Mgmt Inc (Nb Ca) has 1.48% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Brinker Cap owns 18,256 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Management reported 0.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $132.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,025 shares to 55,693 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD) by 5,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Secs Llc holds 0.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1,387 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 0.29% or 30,799 shares. Capital Advisors Ok invested 0.96% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia owns 144,906 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank has 1.25M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling holds 0.09% or 3,431 shares. Troy Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 127,841 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) has 2.55% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 37,765 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,899 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bbr Prns Limited Liability Company reported 40,226 shares. Northeast Consultants invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rathbone Brothers Pcl has 1.08M shares for 5.57% of their portfolio. Holt Cap Advisors Limited Com Dba Holt Cap Prns Lp holds 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 2,852 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp stated it has 247,700 shares. Fagan Associates accumulated 3.3% or 49,342 shares.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Visa (V) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa acquires Payworks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.15 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.