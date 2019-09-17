As Visa Class A (V) Stock Value Rose, Holder Edmp Has Cut by $711,203 Its Position; Mcf Advisors Cut Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) as Stock Rose

Edmp Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc sold 4,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 51,866 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.00 million, down from 55,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $176.11. About 4.12M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data

Mcf Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcf Advisors Llc sold 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 25,225 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77M, down from 28,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcf Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $119.75. About 6.93 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance has invested 1.2% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wedgewood Partners owns 607,588 shares. Edgewood Management Limited Liability Co invested 7.64% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wesbanco Bancshares owns 11,763 shares. Towercrest Mgmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). New England Inv And Retirement Grp has 7,668 shares. Strategic Ser has 1.26% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 54,763 shares. Robecosam Ag stated it has 0.14% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Milestone Grp stated it has 2,427 shares. First Merchants owns 1.48% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 53,464 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa invested in 1.19M shares or 1.69% of the stock. Sfmg Ltd Liability Company holds 0.16% or 6,264 shares. Mar Vista Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 2.87% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Arrow Corp holds 3.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 83,862 shares. Stillwater Advsrs Lc reported 131,571 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.79 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital has invested 0.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kopp Investment Advisors Lc invested in 0.73% or 5,866 shares. South Carolina-based Colonial Advsrs has invested 2.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jones Financial Companies Lllp reported 95,562 shares stake. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank reported 71,217 shares. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.29% or 20,265 shares. 5,825 were accumulated by Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management. Lenox Wealth Management Inc owns 431,736 shares for 14.15% of their portfolio. Aspiriant Ltd Liability has 44,315 shares. Wills Gp accumulated 50,258 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.91% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Monarch Cap Management Inc has 2.35% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has 0.71% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Inv House Lc has invested 0.51% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Orleans Capital Mgmt La reported 29,475 shares.

