As Visa Class A (V) Shares Rose, Wallington Asset Management Has Increased Position; As Suntrust Banks (STI) Market Value Rose, Holder Campbell Newman Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $5.65 Million

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 4,723 shares as the company's stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 81,424 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72 million, up from 76,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $413.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $184.73. About 6.16M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Incorporated (STI) by 52.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 95,787 shares as the company's stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 86,277 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 182,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $27.93B market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $62.91. About 1.95M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $621.51 million for 11.23 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30M and $647.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MRK) by 28,258 shares to 160,512 shares, valued at $13.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 6,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP).