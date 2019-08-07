As Visa Class A (V) Share Value Rose, Wallington Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake by $736,788; Marriott Intl New (MAR) Shareholder Soroban Capital Partners LP Boosted Position

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 4,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 81,424 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72 million, up from 76,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 6.54M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 146.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 2.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516.98 million, up from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $127.82. About 1.96 million shares traded or 16.52% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 14/03/2018 – Aloft Hotels Presents a Showcase of Emerging Artists at SXSW®; 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 16/05/2018 – Marriott Moments Introduces Expert Recommendations, Bespoke Categories, And Hand-Curated Activity Lists In Time For Summer Trav; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 17/04/2018 – Top Gun Ventures Expands to Denver with Hire of Laura Marriott; 16/04/2018 – MARRIOTT UNVEILS LONG-AWAITED COMBINED LOYALTY PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – For Marriott’s Hotel Rewards Members, the Wait Is Finally Over

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1.35M shares to 2.55 million shares, valued at $425.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.