As Visa Class A (V) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Aureus Asset Management Has Upped Position; Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Boosted Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Holding by $3.60 Million

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 161.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 27,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 44,121 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.85M, up from 16,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $133.91. About 80,705 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT ALMOST $100 MLN; 06/03/2018 – WABCO SIGNS CONTRACT TO EQUIP GIRTEKA LOGISTICS ACROSS EUROPE; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 2,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 229,149 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.77M, up from 227,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $388.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $173.57. About 2.64M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $572.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 38,698 shares to 80,694 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 16,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,271 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $812.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 9,030 shares to 249,450 shares, valued at $19.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,326 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).