As Visa Class A (V) Market Valuation Rose, Jacobs & Co Cut Its Stake by $602,004; Reik & Co Stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Lowered as Stock Price Rose

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02 million, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.17. About 175,363 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 3,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,868 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16 million, down from 113,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $176.07. About 1.36 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64 million and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $128.04M for 35.66 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.29 million activity. Another trade for 78,120 shares valued at $5.18 million was sold by Dierker Richard A.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $587.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,138 shares to 46,337 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

