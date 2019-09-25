As Visa Class A (V) Market Valuation Rose, Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Trimmed Holding by $406,550; Investment House Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Boosted as Stock Rose

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 2,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 23,305 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $388.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 1.68 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 113.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 9,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 17,299 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42M, up from 8,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 1.63 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.34 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $157.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,037 shares to 61,911 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc F by 1,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,978 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maltese Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.64% or 47,300 shares. Timessquare Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 79,630 shares. Colonial Trust Advisors has 2.96% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Veritable Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 76,519 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 1.08% stake. The Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Arrow invested in 3.13% or 83,862 shares. Jackson Square Ptnrs Lc holds 3.2% or 3.56 million shares in its portfolio. Hexavest holds 231 shares or 0% of its portfolio. South Street Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.95% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 95,743 shares. Kemnay Advisory Serv invested 4.59% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sequoia Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 10,175 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 301,400 shares. Dumont Blake Invest Advisors Ltd Company owns 7,155 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Lc holds 2.83% or 64,990 shares. Navellier & Assoc holds 0.06% or 2,628 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw stated it has 1.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). James Invest Rech owns 140,623 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 206,241 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera has invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Kidder Stephen W has 1.96% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 35,078 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc reported 485,448 shares. Lakeview Cap Prns Ltd accumulated 6,571 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Lc reported 11,375 shares stake. Lifeplan Financial Group Inc holds 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1,595 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv owns 82,365 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Cypress Cap Gru Inc stated it has 16,461 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. New York-based Mathes Incorporated has invested 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Gp owns 1,710 shares.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $955.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,526 shares to 5,035 shares, valued at $843,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 14,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,585 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

