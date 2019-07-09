As Visa Class A Shares (V) Stock Value Rose, California State Teachers Retirement System Lifted by $530,088 Its Stake; Taylor Asset Management Trimmed Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stake by $4.68 Million

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Visa Inc Class A Shares (V) by 0.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 3,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.15 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492.54 million, up from 3.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A Shares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $176.19. About 6.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 106,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 550,650 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.47M, down from 656,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $44.05. About 288,122 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 653,276 are owned by Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability. Signaturefd Ltd Com owns 5,286 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 328,114 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Lc accumulated 134,545 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Raymond James & Assocs reported 222,778 shares stake. Moreover, Tegean Management Lc has 9.52% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 315,100 shares. Kbc Group Nv owns 66,366 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 30,838 were accumulated by Trexquant Lp. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp owns 24,297 shares. 426,203 are held by Nfc Investments Limited Liability Corporation. Verition Fund Limited Liability invested in 17,715 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 36,989 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Lsv Asset Management reported 0.09% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 18,324 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $51.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh Mclennan Cos (NYSE:MMC) by 6,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 856,623 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE).

