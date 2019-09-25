As Visa Class A Shares (V) Stock Rose, Shareholder California State Teachers Retirement System Has Lowered by $7.09 Million Its Holding; Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stake Has Lifted by Quantbot Technologies Lp

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A Shares (V) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 40,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 3.11M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $540.18M, down from 3.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A Shares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $175.27. About 4.43M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 211.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 20,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 29,944 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 9,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 248,052 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $999.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 104,461 shares to 15,592 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class A by 20,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,776 shares, and cut its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.64 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4,101 shares to 228,360 shares, valued at $22.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

