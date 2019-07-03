As Visa Cl A (V) Valuation Rose, Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Upped Stake by $378,300; Paloma Partners Management Company Lifted Its Stake in Gilead Sciences (Call) (GILD) by $3.40 Million

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) (GILD) by 223.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 52,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, up from 23,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $69. About 2.81 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 2,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,118 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89 million, up from 41,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.78M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plexus Corp (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 5,935 shares to 5,629 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Cos Inc (Call) (NYSE:TRV) by 14,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (Put) (NYSE:TSN).

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Trust Emerg Mkt Etf (DEM) by 7,000 shares to 173,975 shares, valued at $7.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 15,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,400 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

