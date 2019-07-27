As Visa Cl A (V) Stock Value Rose, Leavell Investment Management Trimmed by $1.15 Million Its Position; Starbucks Com (SBUX) Shareholder Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Increased Stake

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 7,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,370 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05 million, down from 71,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 32,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 197,946 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, up from 165,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85 million shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – NESTLE AGREES TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS GLOBALLY; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson came to Philadelphia to personally apologize; 16/04/2018 – Coffee industry worried U.S. ruling on cancer warning may widen; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.53; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks clarifies new guest policy, says sleeping and drug use are forbidden at cafes; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement With SouthRock In Brazil; 21/04/2018 – A Problem Starbucks Can’t Train Away; 07/05/2018 – Nestle and Starbucks strike $7.15 bln coffee licensing deal; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: New US @Starbucks stores less profitable than expected due to rising labor costs in urban markets, according to CFO Scott Maw #StarbucksEarnings – ! $SBUX; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4,450 shares to 6,450 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value (MGV) by 8,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Muni Bd Etf.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa acquires Payworks – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “Visa, PayPal May Bear a â€˜Heavy Burdenâ€™ With Facebook Crypto Plan – Bloomberg” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Gru Ltd Co holds 186,897 shares. Bessemer Gp accumulated 2.84M shares. Moreover, Zacks Investment Mngmt has 0.15% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 112,368 shares. Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability Corporation owns 14,983 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Ltd stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 7.19 million shares. Moreover, Interactive Finance Advsr has 0.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 294 shares. Argi Investment Services Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,711 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 1,936 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa reported 759,905 shares stake. Research & Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). M Holding Secs Incorporated has 19,211 shares. Vident Inv Advisory stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Barclays Public Ltd reported 3.49M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Co reported 819 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 821,625 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Twin Tree Mngmt Lp owns 233,838 shares. Lvw Advisors Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 45,682 shares. 6,509 were reported by Cohen Klingenstein Lc. Koshinski Asset Inc holds 16,177 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Graybill Bartz Associates Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 46,615 shares. Old Natl Natl Bank In stated it has 0.65% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr holds 0.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 1,700 shares. 9.97M are held by Cedar Rock Limited. 3,975 were reported by Wespac Advsrs Lc. Ledyard Financial Bank holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 121,321 shares. Burney Company reported 0.04% stake. Davis R M Incorporated reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc Com (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 29,996 shares to 9,132 shares, valued at $470,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spire Inc Com by 9,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,852 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. Varma Vivek C had sold 50,000 shares worth $3.46 million on Wednesday, February 6. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26 million.