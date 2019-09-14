As Visa Cl A (V) Stock Rose, Chemical Bank Raised Position; As Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Market Value Rose, Monetta Financial Services Has Cut Position

Monetta Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.69. About 45.55M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 08/03/2018 – AUTOMODULAR CORP – UNDER ARRANGEMENT, HLS AND AMD WILL AMALGAMATE TO FORM A COMPANY TO BE NAMED “HLS THERAPEUTICS INC”; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Rev $1.65B; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS VULNERABILITIES IT FOUND IN AMD CHIPS HAVE POTENTIAL TO PUT ORGANIZATIONS AT “SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED RISK OF CYBER-ATTACKS”; 24/05/2018 – Massive Growth in Internet of Things (IoT) Market Evidenced by Skyrocketing Number of Connected Devices; 27/03/2018 – AMD Refutes Crypto-Dependency Claims — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES- ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS RELATE TO FIRMWARE MANAGING EMBEDDED SECURITY CONTROL PROCESSOR IN SOME PRODUCTS; 08/03/2018 – Hard to Short AMD (AMD) Amid Rumors – Craig Hallum; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q EPS 8c

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 3,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 44,038 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.64M, up from 40,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $881.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 18,695 shares to 7,927 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 543 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

