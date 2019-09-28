As Visa Cl A (V) Stock Price Rose, Marshfield Associates Decreased by $1.78 Million Its Position; Toronto Dominion Bank Has Decreased 3M Co (MMM) Holding by $7.06 Million; Stock Price Declined

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 10,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 576,141 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.99M, down from 586,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 7.08M shares traded or 2.41% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 40,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 395,516 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.54 million, down from 436,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.75 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.07 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $46.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 115,127 shares to 308,193 shares, valued at $12.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 21,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, KPTI, GTT and VRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should Investors Jump on 3M Stock’s Big Price Drop? – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “3M 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company – MMM – GlobeNewswire” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks Selling Off Hard – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell in September – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cubic Asset Management Ltd owns 28,434 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. West Oak Capital Ltd holds 0.19% or 1,825 shares in its portfolio. Ipswich Invest Mngmt has 1.27% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Edgewood Management Ltd invested 0.19% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 6,303 were reported by Atlas Browninc. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.21% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,978 shares. Chilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 7,153 shares. Aristotle Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,984 shares. Associated Banc reported 41,126 shares. Adirondack Trust Co invested in 2,889 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan Sheerar has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). North Star Investment Mgmt reported 12,127 shares.

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.37M shares to 2.79M shares, valued at $90.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,172 were reported by Phocas Financial. Moreover, Cutter Co Brokerage has 0.48% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 8,861 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt invested in 7,431 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) invested in 88,155 shares. Cohen Cap Management invested in 26,360 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Viking Glob Investors Ltd Partnership holds 0.3% or 387,368 shares in its portfolio. Alps invested in 9,259 shares or 0.01% of the stock. South Street Advsr Lc, a New York-based fund reported 95,743 shares. Jag Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 123,272 shares. Wms Prns Lc holds 2.52% or 59,134 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv reported 28,507 shares stake. Of Virginia Ltd Llc holds 24,030 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory reported 1.31% stake. St Germain D J reported 0.26% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.42 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Ford, Visa and Roku – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Incoming Wells Fargo CEO: ‘I certainly didn’t anticipate this opportunity coming along’ – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Trade of the Day: The Trend in Visa Stock Is Worth a Closer Look – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush Remains A Visa Bull After Chat With Management – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.