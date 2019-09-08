As Visa Cl A (V) Stock Price Rose, Capital International Sarl Has Cut Holding; American Express Co (AXP) Stake Held by Intersect Capital Llc

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 32,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 94,890 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.82M, down from 126,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 6.54M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.19. About 4.48M shares traded or 36.94% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance" on August 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of AMEX Assurance Company – Business Wire" published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks Selling Off Hard – Yahoo Finance" on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: "Mario Gabelli's Gabelli Asset Fund 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Commentary – GuruFocus.com" published on September 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com's news article titled: "Dow Jones Today: Hello Darkness, My Old Friend – Investorplace.com" with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,890 are held by Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt. 16,097 were reported by Acg Wealth. Shelton Capital Mgmt has invested 0.29% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 82 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has 1.45 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated invested in 1,357 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors has invested 0.27% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cypress Capital holds 2,066 shares. 33,421 are held by Taurus Asset Ltd Co. Headinvest Ltd holds 44,137 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. 5,200 are owned by Wheatland Advsrs Inc. Altfest L J & holds 16,729 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Colony Grp Ltd has invested 0.68% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 3,269 are held by Wade G W & Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendley And Inc invested in 80,170 shares. Northside Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.79% or 12,760 shares. Texas Yale owns 0.38% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 60,602 shares. Verity & Verity Llc stated it has 4,802 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Echo Street Cap Management Limited Liability holds 192,697 shares. Cap International Sarl reported 94,890 shares stake. Patten Gp reported 58,622 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp holds 122,766 shares. Qcm Cayman Ltd holds 4.17% or 1,403 shares. Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp has invested 1.87% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 62,444 are owned by Churchill Management Corp. Moreover, Wedgewood Invsts Pa has 1.18% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Milestone Group Inc Inc stated it has 1,927 shares. Pure Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). National Asset Management has 36,166 shares.

