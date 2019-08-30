As Visa Cl A (V) Shares Rose, First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Lowered Position; As Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Stock Value Declined, Holder Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Position

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 41.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 3,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 5,404 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $857,000, down from 9,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $180.58. About 2.35M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 1.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 7.32 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.75M, up from 5.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 3.73M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 0.77

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap holds 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 2,261 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested in 0.72% or 2.80M shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 1.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3.15 million shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 8.84 million shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kbc Group Nv accumulated 1.1% or 858,326 shares. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Ltd Company has invested 2.57% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Prio Wealth LP invested in 14,017 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP owns 35,684 shares. Victory Management Inc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Private Wealth Ltd Com stated it has 217,835 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 10,550 shares. Hills Natl Bank And accumulated 5,415 shares. North Point Port Managers Corp Oh invested in 124,048 shares.

