As Visa Cl A (V) Market Value Rose, Northeast Investment Management Has Decreased by $1.34 Million Its Holding; Holder Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Boosted Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 3,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,730 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, up from 15,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $384.45. About 293,405 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 8,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 347,174 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.23M, down from 355,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $409.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08M shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 37,656 shares to 18,916 shares, valued at $477,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 73,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,690 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 sales for $5.26 million activity. 500 shares were bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F, worth $163,483. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Crisci Robert sold $1.23 million. 5,000 shares were sold by Conley Jason, worth $1.54M on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.02 billion for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wayfair Inc Cl A (NYSE:W) by 2,389 shares to 23,961 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.