As Visa Cl A (V) Market Value Rose, Holder Kdi Capital Partners Lowered by $1.68 Million Its Position; Toth Financial Advisory Cut Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Stake by $644,280 as Stock Value Declined

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 10,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 80,648 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, down from 91,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 7.99 million shares traded or 21.34% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 5,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 590 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70,000, down from 6,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $109.6. About 326,639 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS BELIEVES MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES’ “EGM IS UNNECESSARY AND DESIGNED TO IMPROPERLY DELAY 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING”; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68.5%-69.5%; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE SAYS “REMAIN COMMITTED TO SEEKING CHANGE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING” OF MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD: MELLANOX ACTION EMPHASIZES CHANGE IS NEEDED; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Selects Univa to Extend Silicon Design HPC Cluster to Hybrid Cloud; 13/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $85; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System — Mellanox Onyx™

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 71,782 shares to 71,882 shares, valued at $7.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 2,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,842 shares to 54,995 shares, valued at $14.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

