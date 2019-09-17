As Visa Cl A (V) Market Valuation Rose, Violich Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $651,345; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder David R Rahn & Associates Cut Holding as Share Value Declined

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 3,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 176,931 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.71M, down from 180,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $175.82. About 3.76 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant

David R Rahn & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc sold 11,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 44,645 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55M, down from 56,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $59.72. About 4.17 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $406.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,729 shares to 136,550 shares, valued at $7.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.74 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Invest Mgmt invested 0.88% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Trust Com holds 0.98% or 60,881 shares in its portfolio. Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 3,260 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 2,510 are held by Tortoise Investment Ltd Com. Private Co Na holds 33,548 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Soros Fund Ltd Llc accumulated 44,944 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.69% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). North Star Invest Management owns 3,372 shares. Thomas White Intl holds 13,747 shares. Staley Capital Advisers Inc invested in 2,093 shares. Centre Asset holds 2.5% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 59,750 shares. Schroder Inv Management Group, Maine-based fund reported 3.87M shares. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 79,630 shares. Moreover, Vestor Capital Ltd Liability has 2.92% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jacobs Ca holds 3.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 109,078 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.04 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amg Funds Limited Liability Co reported 22,425 shares. Cordasco Financial Net owns 16,175 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Dakota Wealth invested 1.64% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lucas Cap owns 15,323 shares. Mengis Cap Management Inc invested in 61,776 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability Company holds 1.03% or 570,504 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Fin Inc stated it has 0.8% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ipswich Management reported 0.51% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Beck Mack And Oliver Lc stated it has 371,544 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited Com holds 14,444 shares. 21,629 were accumulated by Washington Commercial Bank. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 177,987 shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. 21,492 were accumulated by Bennicas. Jackson Wealth Lc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 45,082 shares. Trust Of Vermont has invested 1.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).