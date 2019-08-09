As Visa A (V) Market Value Rose, Holder Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Upped Its Stake; Amgen Com (AMGN) Stock Rose While Sawgrass Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Visa Inc A (V) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 135,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 3.91 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609.81 million, up from 3.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Visa Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $413.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $179.68. About 3.92 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 7,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 339,846 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.56 million, up from 332,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $184.6. About 1.73 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVED AIMOVIG (ERENUMAB-AOOE) FOR THE PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULT; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – EC APPROVED A NEW INDICATION IN REPATHA; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin Capital Mgmt owns 36,914 shares. Northside Limited Company owns 12,760 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Westfield LP owns 1.49 million shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. 91,981 are owned by Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Company. Washington-based Garde Capital has invested 0.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Park Natl Oh has 0.94% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Limited holds 28,942 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aravt Global Limited Com reported 462,000 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd has 13,038 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Cambridge Advsrs accumulated 0.31% or 5,794 shares. 64,370 were accumulated by Leavell Inv. Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 83,312 shares. 12,646 are owned by Private Harbour Investment Mngmt Counsel Llc. Ingalls And Snyder Limited has 0.2% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Johnson Grp reported 0.12% stake.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 3,335 shares to 281,883 shares, valued at $53.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 337,730 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 61,177 shares. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 23,426 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc owns 317,850 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. 94,355 are held by Amalgamated Savings Bank. Alabama-based Notis has invested 1.1% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Sand Hill Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 1,230 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 290,000 shares stake. Fiera Capital reported 241,907 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 37,739 shares. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Lc has 17,039 shares for 2.18% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Com reported 25.35 million shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth reported 0.96% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Pictet & Cie (Europe) has 2,506 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 4,928 shares.

