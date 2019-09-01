As Virtusa (VRTU) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder P-A-W Capital Trimmed by $1.06 Million Its Stake; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Share Price Rose, Brookstone Capital Management Upped Its Stake

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp (VRTU) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.79% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Virtusa Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 259,975 shares traded or 35.86% up from the average. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 13.96% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 12/03/2018 – Virtusa to Acquire All Outstanding Shrs of eTouch for About $140M in Cas; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1% Position in Virtusa; 02/05/2018 – IAOP® Recognizes Virtusa as a 2018 Outsourcing Leader; 08/03/2018 – Virtusa Recognized in Gartner Market Guide for Data Science and Machine Learning Service Providers; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON- GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA EXPANDS DIGITAL ENGINEERING WITH PURCHASE OF ETOUCH; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q EPS 6c; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $1.23 BLN TO $1.27 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Virtusa Expands Digital Engineering Capabilities With The Acquisition Of ETouch; 22/03/2018 – Independent Study Commissioned by Virtusa Finds 85 Percent of Businesses Plan to Invest in Digital Transformation in 2018

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 22.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 6,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 37,169 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 30,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 7.94 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 51,031 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 41,503 shares. Segment Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 26,553 shares. Dubuque Bank & Tru Company accumulated 150,549 shares. Japan-based Nippon Life Insurance Company has invested 0.58% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Nfc Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 13,569 shares. Beach Inv Ltd Liability Corp has 14,660 shares. Cypress Cap Management Limited Co, Delaware-based fund reported 41,660 shares. Cim Mangement Incorporated holds 0.47% or 26,093 shares. Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 15,290 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corporation Ny holds 0.09% or 13,600 shares in its portfolio. Lederer Assocs Inv Counsel Ca has invested 1.03% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Roundview Capital Lc reported 0.5% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cibc Ww has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Private Wealth Advsrs Inc invested 0.97% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 23,810 shares to 244,728 shares, valued at $29.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 29,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,035 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $212,500 activity.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold VRTU shares while 56 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 26.25 million shares or 0.24% less from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Swiss National Bank has 0% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 51,800 shares. Loomis Sayles LP stated it has 0.06% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). S Squared Technologies Limited Company has 4.08% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 98,737 shares. Hillcrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.41% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Moody National Bank Tru Division has 94 shares. Mason Street Ltd Llc reported 8,841 shares stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 10,659 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). American Group Inc has invested 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Kornitzer Cap Incorporated Ks stated it has 0.03% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership reported 4,337 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Us State Bank De has invested 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 17,766 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.01% or 38,169 shares. Mesirow Financial Management reported 176,574 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings.