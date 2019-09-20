As Virtusa (VRTU) Market Valuation Declined, Rothschild Asset Management Increased Stake; As Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) Stock Value Were Volatile, Holder City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Trimmed Position by $411,516

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Virtusa Corp (VRTU) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 14,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.79% . The institutional investor held 177,959 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.91M, up from 163,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Virtusa Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.01. About 132,014 shares traded. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 13.96% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $0.50 TO $0.66; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA EXPANDS DIGITAL ENGINEERING WITH PURCHASE OF ETOUCH; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON- GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $2.08 TO $2.32; 22/03/2018 – Independent Study Commissioned by Virtusa Finds 85 Percent of Businesses Plan to Invest in Digital Transformation in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q EPS 9c-EPS 13c; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1% Position in Virtusa; 02/05/2018 – IAOP® Recognizes Virtusa as a 2018 Outsourcing Leader; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 EPS 50c-EPS 66c

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 34,293 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 86,295 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, down from 120,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $451.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.11. About 32,382 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold VRTU shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 26.36 million shares or 0.43% more from 26.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 18,886 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Rothschild & Co Asset Mngmt Us reported 177,959 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 11,081 shares. Jupiter Asset reported 122,509 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Inc invested in 0% or 21,452 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% or 18,102 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership holds 5,466 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 7,362 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Redwood Investments Limited has 236,873 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Bancorporation has 0% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Rice Hall James & Ltd Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 41,056 shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 1,495 shares.

More notable recent Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Virtusa Achieves AWS Life Sciences Competency Status – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Needham & Company Downgrades Virtusa (VRTU) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Stock Gained 50% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Virtusa Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VRTU) 5.6% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Virtusa Corp is Now Oversold (VRTU) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 17,200 shares to 198,199 shares, valued at $40.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 21,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $212,500 activity.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) by 467,305 shares to 613,261 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Municipal Income Qua (BYM) by 56,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield California Quality F (MCA).