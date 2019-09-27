As Virtusa Corp. (VRTU) Shares Declined, Holder Summit Creek Advisors Has Lowered Its Position; Tekla Healthcare Invs (HQH) Holder Punch & Associates Investment Management Increased Its Stake by $1.62 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Invs (HQH) by 22.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 80,863 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 437,162 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.78M, up from 356,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tekla Healthcare Invs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $771.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 177,692 shares traded or 25.21% up from the average. Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp. (VRTU) by 43.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 106,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.79% . The institutional investor held 135,824 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.04 million, down from 242,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Virtusa Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 148,465 shares traded. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 13.96% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 29/03/2018 – Gartner Recognizes Virtusa in its 2017 Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.32; 22/05/2018 – Virtusa Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $140.0 MLN; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $0.50 TO $0.66; 16/03/2018 – Virtusa Has Completed the Purchase of eTouch, Which Was Announced Monday; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.2% Position in Virtusa; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 51c; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – EXPECTS ETOUCH ACQUISITION TO BE DILUTIVE TO GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 08/03/2018 – Virtusa Recognized in Gartner Market Guide for Data Science and Machine Learning Service Providers

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capitala Fin Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) by 153,735 shares to 232,310 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 2,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,056 shares, and cut its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $212,500 activity.

Analysts await Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.34 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.34 per share. VRTU’s profit will be $10.29M for 25.74 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Virtusa Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.