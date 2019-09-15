As Virtusa Corp. (VRTU) Share Value Declined, Summit Creek Advisors Has Trimmed Holding; Boyd Watterson Asset Management Raised Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $321,192

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 4,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 33,457 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43M, up from 28,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 7.92 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ROVALPITUZ; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO COMMENCE MARKETING SEVERAL PRODUCTS INCLUDING DRONABINOL CAPSULES OVER COURSE OF YEAR; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid, market signals doubts; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals: Will Soon Start Clinical Study Testing CYC065 Combined With Venetoclax in Patients With Relapsed/refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp. (VRTU) by 43.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 106,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.79% . The institutional investor held 135,824 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.04M, down from 242,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Virtusa Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $39.63. About 176,671 shares traded. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 13.96% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 22/05/2018 – Virtusa Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Virtusa at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – EXPECTS ETOUCH ACQUISITION TO BE DILUTIVE TO GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.2% Position in Virtusa; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $0.50 TO $0.66; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID IN THREE TRANCHES WITH $80.0 MLN PAID AT CLOSING; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 EPS 50c-EPS 66c; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA EXPANDS DIGITAL ENGINEERING WITH PURCHASE OF ETOUCH; 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 51c

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 10,000 shares worth $663,500 on Tuesday, July 30. Donoghoe Nicholas also bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of stock. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Anxious About AbbVie? Here Are 4 Things You Should Know – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coalition urges FTC block to ABBV-AGN deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Buy AbbVie Stock Because You â€˜Canâ€™t Ignoreâ€™ How Cheap It Is – Barron’s” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $212,500 activity.

More notable recent Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Virtusa Wins Three Gold Stevie® Awards in 2019 International Business Awards® – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “10 Rare Bargain Stocks I’ve Got My Eye Onâ€¦ – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “Virtusa Stock Is Heading to Higher Ground – Profit Confidential” on April 30, 2018. More interesting news about Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Virtusa Achieves AWS Life Sciences Competency Status – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Virtusa Corp is Now Oversold (VRTU) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

