As Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS) Valuation Declined, Newtyn Management Lifted Position; As Maximus (MMS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Capital Fund Management Sa Has Lifted Its Position

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 101.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 76,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The hedge fund held 151,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81M, up from 75,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $826.10M market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 51,527 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 23/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Adj EPS $2.59; 27/03/2018 – Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Goes Below 50D-MA; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $5.4B; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $129M; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT AUM $89.1B; 08/05/2018 – Patriot National Receives Court Approval for Reorganization Plan; 21/04/2018 – DJ Virtus Investment Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTS); 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ EPS $2.59

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 5,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 133,225 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46 million, up from 127,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $77.97. About 263,890 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 124,001 shares to 25,999 shares, valued at $592,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 232,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,335 shares, and cut its stake in Retail Value Inc.

