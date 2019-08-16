As Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS) Stock Declined, Newtyn Management Raised Stake by $7.42 Million; Boston Scientific (BSX) Holder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Lowered Position as Shares Rose

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 101.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 76,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The hedge fund held 151,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81M, up from 75,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $690.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $98.81. About 14,250 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 26/04/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Selected by Pacific Global Asset Management LLC for Middle Office and Fund Administration Mandate; 27/03/2018 – Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Goes Below 50D-MA; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Adj EPS $2.59; 31/05/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Reduces Reconciliation Build Time by 85% with Duco Cube; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distributions; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $129M; 19/04/2018 – lnfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA) Declares Monthly Distribution

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 98,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 503,307 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.32M, down from 601,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $42.28. About 1.66 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Net $298M; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: PACT TO BUY NXTHERA; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS IN 2018 AND 2019; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF NVISION MEDICAL; 19/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- SpyScope DS Access and Delivery diagnostic biliary catheter, M00546600; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Transaction to Be Immaterial to EPS, Adj EPS; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to Add to Adjusted EPS After 202; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY SALES $645 MLN VS $590 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 651 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 4.41 million shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.09% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 9,536 shares. Perkins Cap Mgmt reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Hartford Mngmt Communications accumulated 150,789 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Prio Wealth Partnership owns 1.03M shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. Clough Cap Prtn LP holds 0.93% or 276,500 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp accumulated 15,955 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Salem Invest Counselors stated it has 137,891 shares. Intact Inv Management Inc accumulated 11,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. British Columbia Invest Management has 0.08% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 258,994 shares. Prudential Inc holds 2.00 million shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 117,276 shares. Bridgeway Cap Inc holds 767,350 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 57,260 shares to 186,080 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 4,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33 million for 27.82 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 1.03M shares to 673,351 shares, valued at $13.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Retail Value Inc by 52,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,319 shares, and cut its stake in Tilray Inc.

