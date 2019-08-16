As Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS) Share Value Declined, Mangrove Partners Has Upped Its Stake by $497,222; As Cummins Ord (CMI) Stock Value Declined, Cincinnati Insurance Company Cut Holding

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $149.25. About 1.05M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The hedge fund held 300,791 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.34 million, up from 295,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $693.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $99.2. About 31,259 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q EPS $2.77; 25/05/2018 – Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution; 08/05/2018 – Patriot National Receives Court Approval for Reorganization Plan; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT AUM $89.1B; 13/03/2018 – DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividends And Sources Of Distribution; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ EPS $2.59; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $5.4B; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend and Discloses Sources of Distribution — Section 19(a) Notice

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44 million shares to 7.57M shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Virtus Investment Partners Introduces New Brand Identity As Part of Firm’s 10-Year Anniversary – PRNewswire” on February 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary December 31, 2018 Assets Under Management – PRNewswire” published on January 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary March 31, 2019 Assets Under Management – PRNewswire” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For February 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold VRTS shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.01% stake. Invesco Limited accumulated 18,769 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda owns 9,756 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0% or 1,644 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 8,104 shares. Field Main Bancshares reported 111 shares. Bartlett Com Limited Com holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cna Fincl Corporation invested 0.22% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Loews holds 2,167 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 590,472 shares. Victory Cap Inc accumulated 308,313 shares. Comerica Bancshares stated it has 6,965 shares. Mason Street Advsrs invested in 0% or 2,252 shares.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jerome Dodson Comments on Cummins – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.05% or 65,916 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Webster Bankshares N A has 0.06% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2,495 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 170,954 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Da Davidson And Company reported 71,121 shares. 24,759 are owned by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. Fil Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Artemis Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.26% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Piedmont Investment holds 58,701 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 144,212 shares. Mufg Americas reported 5,620 shares. Qs Ltd Llc invested in 77,599 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 317,042 shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Division stated it has 0.34% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Pittenger & Anderson stated it has 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).