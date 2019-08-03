As Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS) Market Valuation Declined, Newtyn Management Raised by $7.42 Million Its Position; Sunstone Hotel Invs New (SHO) Shareholder Landscape Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $1.15 Million

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 101.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 76,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The hedge fund held 151,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81M, up from 75,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $705.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $101.01. About 76,488 shares traded or 5.25% up from the average. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distributions; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends; 21/04/2018 – DJ Virtus Investment Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTS); 23/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution; 27/03/2018 – Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Goes Below 50D-MA; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ EPS $2.59; 26/04/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Selected by Pacific Global Asset Management LLC for Middle Office and Fund Administration Mandate; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend and Discloses Sources of Distribution — Section 19(a) Notice

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (SHO) by 265.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 82,278 shares as the company's stock declined 8.39% . The hedge fund held 113,281 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 31,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04B market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 2.43M shares traded or 28.24% up from the average. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 17.49% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.49% the S&P500.

