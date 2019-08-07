As Virnetx Holding (VHC) Stock Price Rose, L & S Advisors Has Increased by $683,250 Its Stake; Goodhaven Capital Management Has Increased Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding by $424,575; Valuation Rose

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 95,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 86,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.21. About 4.13 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT FROM ATLANTA RETURNED ON ISSUE WITH NO. 2 ENGINE; 07/03/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED ~230 REGIONAL FLIGHTS IN NY AIRPORTS; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CAN’T SAY WHETHER CUSTOMER INFO ACCESSED, COMPROMISED; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES FILES FOR 4-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BNP, OTHERS; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q CASM-Ex Fuel and Profit Charing Up 1% to 3%; 16/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Paul Rogers: Breaking: San Jose water agency approves up to $650 million for Jerry Brown’s Delta tunnels project…; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Traffic Up 4.3

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Virnetx Holding Corp (VHC) by 99.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 113,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.48% . The institutional investor held 228,425 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, up from 114,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Virnetx Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.44. About 569,470 shares traded or 18.27% up from the average. VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSEMKT:VHC) has risen 143.67% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 143.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VHC News: 10/04/2018 – APPLE OWES $502.6 MILLION TO VIRNETX, SAYS FEDERAL JURY IN TX; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Confirms $502.6 Million Award From Patent Case Win Against Apple — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – VIRNETX HOLDING CORP – NON-EXCLUSIVE RESELLER AGREEMENT WITH TITAN COMMERCE CONTINENTAL SERVICES GMBH; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple must pay $502.6 Mln to VirnetX, federal jury rules- Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TITAN COMMERCE SIGNS WITH VIRNETX TO SELL GABRIEL SECURE COMMUNICATIONS AND SECURE DOMAIN NAMES; 30/05/2018 – VHC, AAPL/@TradeHawk: $VHC $AAPL Apple wins IPR final decision as VirnetX ‘163 patent claims are invalidated; 11/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Apple Owes VirnetX $503M Over Patents: VirnetX has won another courtroom victory over Apple, this time; 11/04/2018 – Caldwell Cassady & Curry Helps VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 12/04/2018 – IGNORE: VIRNETX AWARD VS APPLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 11/04/2018 – Law Firm: VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $265.56 million activity. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC had bought 6,500 shares worth $324,598.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 83,427 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.12% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Boston Limited Liability Com reported 44,084 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Schroder Investment Management Group reported 590,336 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 15,291 are owned by Co Commercial Bank. Kornitzer Cap Ks holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 37,100 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 3,896 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 216,200 shares. Primecap Management Ca reported 28.43M shares. Highvista Strategies holds 0.2% or 4,700 shares. Wagner Bowman Management holds 8,242 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. At National Bank accumulated 43,599 shares. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 17,783 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd reported 0.01% stake.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 800 shares to 9,653 shares, valued at $11.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 87,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 820,571 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ca Tax Exempt by 35,662 shares to 98,385 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,556 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).