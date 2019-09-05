As Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Stock Value Declined, Holder Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Increased Holding; Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Holding Held by Baupost Group Llc

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 51,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 4.99 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.04 million, up from 4.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.53. About 3.33M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Sees 2Q Rev CNY20.5B-CNY21.3B; 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 125,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The hedge fund held 6.38M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.63 million, up from 6.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $740.79M market cap company. The stock increased 9.45% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 302,235 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $39,000 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 6,025 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0% or 255,043 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6.42M shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc has 10,432 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company invested in 14,276 shares or 0% of the stock. State Bank Of Mellon Corp accumulated 0% or 184,513 shares. 1.75M were accumulated by Bridger Management Ltd Com. Alps Advisors holds 0.03% or 110,257 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Oppenheimer & Inc owns 8,792 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Td Asset reported 50,489 shares. Driehaus Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.29% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). 12 West Management Limited Partnership stated it has 158,700 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% stake. Artal Grp Sa accumulated 1.15M shares.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) by 16,186 shares to 666,669 shares, valued at $75.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 14,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,000 shares, and cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY).