As Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Stock Declined, Shareholder Global Thematic Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $21.55 Million; Alethea Capital Management Cut Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) as Valuation Declined

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 81.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 22,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 5,334 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $419,000, down from 28,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $71.37. About 4.26 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 40.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 2.69M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 4.03 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.76M, down from 6.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.58. About 2.18M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND

Analysts await Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.07 per share. VIPS’s profit will be $86.75M for 18.42 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Vipshop Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.02 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

