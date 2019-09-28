As Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Share Value Declined, Holder Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Value Rose, Bronson Point Management Has Boosted by $3.24 Million Its Stake

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.72M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $89.99. About 1.61M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 354,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 6.96M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.08M, down from 7.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.94. About 7.06 million shares traded or 4.45% up from the average. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND

Analysts await Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.13 EPS, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.07 per share. VIPS’s profit will be $86.80M for 17.19 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Vipshop Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

