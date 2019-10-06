As Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Global Thematic Partners Has Lowered Its Holding; Mackinac Finl (MFNC) Holder Jacobs Asset Management Decreased Stake by $812,940

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 40.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 2.69 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 4.03M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.76 million, down from 6.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 2.12 million shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Sees 2Q Rev CNY20.5B-CNY21.3B; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mackinac Finl Corp (MFNC) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 54,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% . The institutional investor held 465,910 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.36 million, down from 520,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mackinac Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.90M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 7,744 shares traded. Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) has declined 7.40% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MFNC News: 03/05/2018 – MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORP – TOTAL REVENUE OF COMPANY FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2018 EQUATED TO $11.67 MLN COMPARED TO $11.37 MLN FOR SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 04/04/2018 Michigan PSC: State assisting with multi-agency response to utility line leak in Straits of Mackinac; 11/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Schuette Statement on the Anchor Strike to Cables and Pipelines Running the Straits of Mackinac; 11/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Snyder, Lt. Gov. Calley initiate acceleration of Straits of Mackinac studies and legal action against; 15/05/2018 – Ativo Capital Management Buys 1% of Mackinac Financial Corp; 11/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette Statement on the Anchor Strike to Cables and Pipelines Running the Straits of Mackinac; 11/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gov. Snyder, Lt. Gov. Calley initiate acceleration of Straits of Mackinac studies and legal action against; 03/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial 1Q EPS 24c; 18/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial Corporation Completes The Acquisition Of First Federal Of Northern Michigan; 04/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: State assisting with multi-agency response to utility line leak in Straits of Mackinac

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.96, from 3.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 5 investors sold MFNC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.17 million shares or 44.89% less from 9.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clover Prtnrs Lp holds 131,076 shares or 3.77% of its portfolio. 2,354 are held by Citigroup. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 13,709 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Co owns 1,614 shares. The New York-based Amer Int Grp Inc has invested 0% in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC). Naples Global stated it has 21,015 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.01% or 476,914 shares in its portfolio. Blair William Il holds 41,064 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0% in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC). Pnc Finance Group Inc invested in 0% or 67,800 shares. Ejf Cap Limited holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) for 525,000 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) for 446,872 shares. The Missouri-based Stieven Advsr Lp has invested 0.69% in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC).

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $539.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 103,770 shares to 139,830 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 17,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 565,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Analysts await Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.31 per share. MFNC’s profit will be $3.76 million for 10.90 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Mackinac Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% EPS growth.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 190,766 shares to 335,276 shares, valued at $33.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 28,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc.

