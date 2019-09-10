As Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Market Valuation Declined, Indus Capital Partners Raised Holding by $3.36 Million; As Ipg Photonics Corp. (IPGP) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Parnassus Investments Has Lowered by $40.10 Million Its Stake

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp. (IPGP) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 265,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 734,458 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.48 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $138.43. About 360,143 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Rev $359.9M; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – IPG Says ‘Bleeding’ From Consumer-Good Ad Spending Cuts Is Slowing; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – IPG Photonics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 08/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 15; 07/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 14; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Net $106.3M

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 419,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 3.04 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.42M, up from 2.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.19% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 5.29 million shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c

Analysts await IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 36.36% or $0.68 from last year’s $1.87 per share. IPGP’s profit will be $58.67M for 29.08 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by IPG Photonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.20% negative EPS growth.