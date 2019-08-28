As Vipshop Hldgs LTD (Put) (VIPS) Stock Value Declined, Wolverine Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position; As Adobe (ADBE) Shares Rose, Capital Investment Services Of America Decreased Holding

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 1,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 76,382 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36 million, down from 77,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $289.45. About 1.79 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (Put) (VIPS) by 297.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 235,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 314,100 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 79,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 7.31M shares traded or 10.57% up from the average. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GM, ADBE, MO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.51 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A invested in 53,272 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 2.41M shares. Carderock Mgmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 11,479 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd owns 203,744 shares. Connecticut-based Conning Inc has invested 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 658,500 shares stake. Main Street Rech Limited Liability Co invested in 5.08% or 59,911 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management Lp has 0.87% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 717,445 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.52% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Btc Cap Mgmt holds 17,337 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Company holds 12,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 468,626 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Merian (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 25,158 shares. Switzerland-based Banque Pictet Cie Sa has invested 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 34,929 shares to 118,261 shares, valued at $12.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 2,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).