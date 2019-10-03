As Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Valuation Rose, Glacier Peak Capital Has Boosted by $1.31 Million Its Holding; Discovery (DISCA) Stock Declined While Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Has Cut Stake

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased its stake in Discovery (DISCA) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold 22,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.35M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Discovery for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $27.02. About 4.41M shares traded or 13.45% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY EXECUTIVES START EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Key to Disruption Is Patience (Video); 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OTHER SCRIPPS RELATED TRANSACTION COSTS, WAS $0.53; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Comm; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 10/05/2018 – Discovery: Alvarez to Be Chief Accounting Officer With Departure of Kurt Wehner or Dec. 31, Whichever Occurs First; 29/05/2018 – ITV, BBC Explore Deal to Buy UKTV Stake From Discovery -The Telegraph; 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING

Glacier Peak Capital Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 153.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc bought 43,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The hedge fund held 72,327 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, up from 28,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 220,890 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEES FY PRODUCTION 15.5 TO 16.5 MBOE/D; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viper Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNOM); 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A CHANGE OF VIPER’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United Way

Glacier Peak Capital Llc, which manages about $202.67 million and $105.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 11,000 shares to 8,100 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 4,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,388 shares, and cut its stake in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS).

More notable recent Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Viper Energy Partners LP 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces All-Equity Acquisition – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Viper Energy: A Higher Earnings Strike Is On The Horizon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 27, 2019.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discovery, FreeWheel team on ad management – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Discovery (DISCA) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Will Anyone Pay $7 a Month to Stream the Food Network? – The Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold DISCA shares while 137 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 317.05 million shares or 1.87% more from 311.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 643,184 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 21,253 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 357,215 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has invested 0.01% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Geode Cap Limited Com holds 5.33 million shares. Tobam holds 0.01% or 4,589 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department accumulated 419 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 150 shares. 15,125 were reported by Contravisory Management. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Bokf Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 27,132 shares. Princeton Strategies Ltd Com owns 68,040 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.04% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Vident Advisory Lc stated it has 0.02% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 31,370 shares.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31 billion and $6.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4,207 shares to 13,158 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevrontexaco Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 5,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).