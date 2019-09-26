As Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Rr Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $2.49 Million; First Mercantile Trust Co Has Lifted Its Stake in Targa Resources (TRGP) by $319,761 as Valuation Declined

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 23.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 264,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.13M, down from 347,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $28.28. About 471,180 shares traded or 41.56% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 15/03/2018 Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEES FY PRODUCTION 15.5 TO 16.5 MBOE/D; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United; 20/03/2018 – Viper Networks Acquires Global Services International, Inc; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A CHANGE OF VIPER’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS; 13/04/2018 – R.J. Reynolds Viper Co. Announces Voluntary Recall of Vuse Vibe Power Units; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viper Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNOM)

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 65.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 8,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 20,798 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $817,000, up from 12,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.77. About 1.23 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $949.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 17,068 shares to 41,628 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 3,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artemis Investment Ltd Liability Partnership owns 976,286 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Prudential Incorporated has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Ent Finance Svcs Corp has 0.02% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 1,789 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 17,824 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 232,261 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Thornburg has 0.62% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 1.64 million shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.11% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Clal Insur holds 7,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manchester Cap Management Lc has 7,850 shares. Novare Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 57,688 shares. 1.14 million were accumulated by Mirae Asset Invests Ltd. 33,044 are owned by Hodges. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 45,812 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America holds 1.37% or 232,574 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Com owns 2.45M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Targa Resources Issues Inaugural Sustainability Report NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Targa Resources a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Targa Resources: Performance Review And Way Forward – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Viper Energy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Best Stocks for 2019: Viper Energy Is Down But Not Out – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Viper Energy: The CEO Challenges You To Find A Better Investment Vehicle – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Viper Energy Partners LP 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.