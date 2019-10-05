As Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Stock Value Rose, Rr Advisors Lowered Position by $2.49 Million; Texas Permanent School Fund Has Boosted Stake in Suntrust Bks (STI)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 7,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 93,562 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.88M, up from 86,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 2.39 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 29/05/2018 – Akamai at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/05/2018 – Univar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/03/2018 – Blue Apron at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 24/05/2018 – MB Financial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 14/03/2018 – Rex Energy Announces Sale of Non-Operated Oil and Gas Interests in Westmoreland, Centre and Clearfield Counties; 22/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC – IS OF VIEW THAT PURPORTED ALLEGATIONS BY SUNTRUST ARE WITHOUT ANY FOUNDATION OR MERIT WHATSOEVER; 31/05/2018 – Charles River at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 23.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 264,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.13 million, down from 347,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 250,981 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United Way; 15/03/2018 Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 20/03/2018 – Viper Networks Acquires Global Services International, Inc; 03/04/2018 – Viper Networks Engages ChainBytes for Weather Capture Development on Smart LED Poles; 23/05/2018 – Viper Equity Partners of Palm Beach Brings Private Equity Firms and Healthcare Together; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners Raises Distribution to $0.480 Vs. $0.460; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”; 20/03/2018 – VIPER NETWORKS BUYS GLOBAL SERVICES INTL

Analysts await Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.05 per share. VNOM’s profit will be $14.70M for 61.61 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality.

