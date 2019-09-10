As Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Stock Rose, Cardinal Capital Management Raised by $22.85 Million Its Holding; Clough Capital Partners LP Trimmed Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Position as Share Price Declined

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 101.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 692,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.64M, up from 683,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.69. About 76,251 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BELIEVES THIS ELECTION WILL ALLOW CO TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND INVESTOR BASE, BOTH IN U.S. & INTERNATIONALLY; 22/03/2018 – Viper Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $29; 13/04/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $29; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A CHANGE OF VIPER’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS; 03/04/2018 – Viper Networks Engages ChainBytes for Weather Capture Development on Smart LED Poles; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 13/04/2018 – R.J. Reynolds Viper Co. Announces Voluntary Recall of Vuse Vibe Power Units; 27/03/2018 – Viper Networks and Apollo Announce First African Project Deployment

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 23,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The hedge fund held 896,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.99 million, down from 920,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.67. About 129,881 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kaman Corp (NYSE:KAMN) by 113,925 shares to 785,006 shares, valued at $45.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 36,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,192 shares, and cut its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Com stated it has 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Profund Advsrs Limited Company reported 8,899 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited owns 10,288 shares. 8,500 are owned by Prudential Plc. Mirae Asset Global Investments Communication Limited holds 0.13% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 527,675 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation owns 20,595 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,471 shares. Blair William And Il has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd holds 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 82,550 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 10,858 shares. Rothschild Il, Illinois-based fund reported 16,225 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated stated it has 105,860 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings.