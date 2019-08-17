As Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Stock Rose, Cardinal Capital Management Has Lifted by $22.85 Million Its Holding; Credicorp LTD (BAP) Shareholder Martin Currie LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $5.72 Million as Market Value Declined

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 23,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 282,160 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.70M, down from 306,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $206.25. About 521,386 shares traded or 26.00% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 101.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 692,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.64 million, up from 683,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 272,717 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $29; 13/04/2018 – R.J. Reynolds Viper Co. Announces Voluntary Recall of Vuse Vibe Power Units; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q EPU 38C, EST. 36C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viper Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNOM); 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A CHANGE OF VIPER’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS; 13/04/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $29; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – CHANGE OF CO’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS FROM PASS-THROUGH PARTNERSHIP TO TAXABLE ENTITY VIA A “CHECK BOX” ELECTION; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper for Charity

More notable recent Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Best Stocks for 2019: A Volatile First Half – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Viper Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Viper Energy: I’m Buying On Dips – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2018. More interesting news about Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Viper Energy (VNOM) Prices Upsized 9.5M Common Unit Offering at $32 – StreetInsider.com” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Viper Energy Partners LP prices public offering of common units – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2018.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 403,615 shares to 4.76 million shares, valued at $35.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 114,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 650,452 shares, and cut its stake in Valvoline Inc.