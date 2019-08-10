As Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Shares Rose, Soros Fund Management Has Raised Its Position; Dsam Partners Llp Stake in Autodesk (ADSK) Decreased by $1.69 Million as Stock Value Declined

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 10,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 133,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76M, down from 144,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $151.34. About 1.51 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alteryx Inc by 16,880 shares to 186,285 shares, valued at $15.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 114.65 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Beck Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 2,017 were accumulated by Putnam Investments Lc. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 19,565 are owned by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors. Advisor Prtnrs Lc owns 0.16% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 8,051 shares. Oppenheimer And, New York-based fund reported 4,409 shares. Brandywine Managers Lc holds 7,210 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 1.87M shares. Private Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 1.14% or 41,172 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 20,696 are owned by Utd Finance Advisers Lc. Tekne Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 295,905 shares. 38,890 were accumulated by Sterling Cap Ltd. Pension Serv invested in 0.16% or 264,631 shares.

