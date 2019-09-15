As Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Shares Rose, Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Decreased Stake; Martin & Company Decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake as Share Value Declined

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 32.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 15,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 32,010 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75M, down from 47,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 127,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The hedge fund held 2.10M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.71 million, down from 2.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 153,544 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 13/04/2018 – R.J. Reynolds Viper Co. Announces Voluntary Recall of Vuse Vibe Power Units; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 13/04/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $29; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – MINERALS BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO BE TAXED AS PARTNERSHIP FOR FEDERAL, STATE INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $29; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q Net $42.9M

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $632.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 9,815 shares to 22,143 shares, valued at $798,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 39,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Analysts await Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.05 per share. VNOM’s profit will be $14.70M for 66.27 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98B and $334.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heritage Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 20,564 shares to 84,575 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.