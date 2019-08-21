As Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Share Value Rose, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Upped by $528,000 Its Stake; Hite Hedge Asset Management Cut Its Noble Energy (NBL) Stake as Share Value Declined

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 19,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The hedge fund held 12,607 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312,000, down from 32,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $22.25. About 2.67 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 Percent Working Interest in Tamar; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 % Working Interest in Tamar; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Fieldwood Energy; positive outlook; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – EPIC PIPELINES ARE BACKED BY CAPITAL COMMITMENTS FROM FUNDS MANAGED BY PRIVATE EQUITY GROUP OF ARES MANAGEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $40; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 12/03/2018 – S&P Affirms BBB Corporate Rating for Noble Energy

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 42.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 54,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.44. About 151,813 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A CHANGE OF VIPER’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS; 24/05/2018 – BIRIMIAN LTD ANNOUNCES GOVERNMENT OF MALI APPROVAL FOR MINING OF VIPER AND N’TIOLA AREAS OF INTEREST; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 22/03/2018 – Viper Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viper Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNOM); 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEES FY PRODUCTION 15.5 TO 16.5 MBOE/D; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United Way

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) by 35,380 shares to 57,375 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Independence Realty Trust In (NYSEMKT:IRT) by 34,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,862 shares, and cut its stake in Paramount Group Inc.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 12,590 shares to 283,220 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 492,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 88,110 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Gateway Advisers reported 0% stake. Arosa Mgmt Lp holds 547,300 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 49,388 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Sumitomo Life Insur stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Westpac stated it has 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Moreover, State Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.03% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 4.27M shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability accumulated 25,000 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank & stated it has 110 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 1.83M shares. 654 were accumulated by Parkside Bancorporation. Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Covington Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 1,000 shares.

