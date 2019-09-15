As Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Share Value Rose, Peconic Partners Lowered Holding by $1.80 Million; Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Position Upped by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 2.34 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.87 million, up from 2.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $41.35. About 864,774 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 153,544 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 13/04/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $29; 13/04/2018 – R.J. Reynolds Viper Co. Announces Voluntary Recall of Vuse Vibe Power Units; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners Raises Distribution to $0.480 Vs. $0.460; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper for Charity; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viper Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNOM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $38.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.20M shares to 869,915 shares, valued at $63.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 1.20 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.23 million shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold PLAY shares while 70 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 37.20 million shares or 0.41% less from 37.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Hsbc Holding Public Limited has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Mackay Shields Ltd Company has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership invested in 30,109 shares. Qs holds 125 shares. 44,360 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. Axa reported 108,100 shares. Franklin has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Cooper Creek Prtnrs Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1.02% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 29,124 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 873,450 shares. Group Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,446 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Kornitzer Cap Ks invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Analysts await Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.05 per share. VNOM’s profit will be $14.70 million for 66.27 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality.