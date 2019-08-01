As Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Share Value Rose, Hite Hedge Asset Management Lifted by $16.24 Million Its Holding; Southeastern Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position in Realogy Holdings (RLGY) by $8.84 Million as Stock Value Declined

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 492,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The hedge fund held 2.23M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.86M, up from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 685,686 shares traded or 85.44% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 15/03/2018 Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q EPU 38C, EST. 36C; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BELIEVES THIS ELECTION WILL ALLOW CO TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND INVESTOR BASE, BOTH IN U.S. & INTERNATIONALLY; 21/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 20/03/2018 – Viper Networks Acquires Global Services International, Inc

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corporation (RLGY) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 803,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 10.32M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.63 million, up from 9.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Realogy Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $552.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.10% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $4.84. About 4.90M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Healthcare dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Robbins Arroyo LLP: Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Lawsuit – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Realogy Holdings Corp. – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 8,376 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technology LP invested in 0.01% or 6,010 shares. 23,100 are held by Arga Invest Mngmt L P. 74,775 were reported by Bluecrest Mgmt. Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 1,783 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 189,441 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Prelude Lc invested in 0.01% or 17,530 shares. Pnc Fincl Group reported 2,922 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Advisors Llc owns 15,689 shares. Stanley Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 304,144 shares or 1.7% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 12,655 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 43,990 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 23,800 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 40,500 shares.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $631.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 314,835 shares to 841,417 shares, valued at $38.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 1.17M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71M shares, and cut its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (Call).