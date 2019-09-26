As Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Share Price Rose, Spirit Of America Management Has Increased Position; Symphony Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding in Ofg Bancorp (OFG) by $541,926 as Stock Price Rose

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 17.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 70,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 479,817 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.79 million, up from 409,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 146,149 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q EPU 38C, EST. 36C; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 27/03/2018 – Viper Networks and Apollo Announce First African Project Deployment; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners Raises Distribution to $0.480 Vs. $0.460

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ofg Bancorp (OFG) by 189.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 23,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.89% . The institutional investor held 35,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $856,000, up from 12,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ofg Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.09. About 136,362 shares traded. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has risen 37.57% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Reports 1Q18 Results; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 22C; 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp 1Q EPS 29c; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in OFG Bancorp; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank Of Commerce drags Lotus Auto to NCLT – Economic Times; 23/03/2018 – OFG Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q CET1 RATIO 14.6%; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%; 03/04/2018 – MAGNUM VENTURES LTD MGNM.NS – RESTRUCTURING PROPOSAL FOR DEBT OF 2.66 BLN RUPEES ASSIGNED TO ALCHEMIST ASSET RECONSTRUCTION BY ORIENTAL BANK, OTHERS; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL ADDED SRC, OFG, FBP IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment is 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 19 investors sold OFG shares while 44 reduced holdings. only 20 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 43.91 million shares or 1.63% more from 43.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alyeska Grp Inc Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 131,170 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.08% or 242,218 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt owns 307,500 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 6,800 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 11,197 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts Services Ma holds 24,793 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability owns 113,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 40,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 118,281 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) or 14,841 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 16,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 561,925 were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Management. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.18% or 35,985 shares in its portfolio. Service Automobile Association stated it has 18,608 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $478.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (Prn) by 1.62M shares to 14.11 million shares, valued at $23.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,466 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan Etf.

