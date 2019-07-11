As Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Market Value Declined, Scholtz & Company Raised Its Stake; First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding as Share Value Rose

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 5,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,996 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, down from 60,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $141.21. About 4.57M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 19,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,090 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 95,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32B market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.96. About 503,587 shares traded or 27.45% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has risen 7.70% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper for Charity; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 27/03/2018 – Viper Networks and Apollo Announce First African Project Deployment; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners Raises Distribution to $0.480 Vs. $0.460; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEES FY PRODUCTION 15.5 TO 16.5 MBOE/D; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q OPER INCOME $62.4M, EST. $61.2M; 21/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5,746 shares to 15,913 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) by 12,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,410 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.59 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Management Inc reported 1.89% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.07M shares. Michigan-based Lafleur Godfrey Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alphamark Limited Com reported 6,404 shares. Amg Natl Tru Bank & Trust invested in 3,030 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alta Cap Limited owns 1,801 shares. Bridges holds 211,448 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 12.71 million shares. Voya Mgmt Lc owns 2.69M shares. Lincluden Limited reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 17,600 were reported by Beach Mngmt Ltd Liability. Moreover, International Group has 0.53% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.00M shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt invested in 251,807 shares or 3.82% of the stock. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 1.69% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).