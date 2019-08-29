As Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Market Valuation Rose, Scholtz & Company Upped Position by $648,450; As Intuit (INTU) Market Value Rose, Spectrum Management Group Raised Holding by $549,405

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 8420% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 2,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2,130 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557,000, up from 25 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $281.94. About 1.22 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 19,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 115,090 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 95,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $29.04. About 183,243 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 23/05/2018 – Viper Equity Partners of Palm Beach Brings Private Equity Firms and Healthcare Together; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United Way; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – MINERALS BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO BE TAXED AS PARTNERSHIP FOR FEDERAL, STATE INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BELIEVES THIS ELECTION WILL ALLOW CO TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND INVESTOR BASE, BOTH IN U.S. & INTERNATIONALLY; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q EPU 38C, EST. 36C; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 27/03/2018 – Viper Networks and Apollo Announce First African Project Deployment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 186 were reported by Ironwood Fincl Lc. Partner Management Lp reported 7,651 shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. 3,031 are owned by Chem Comml Bank. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund stated it has 0.29% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc stated it has 34 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Forte Cap Lc Adv holds 2.89% or 30,736 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 0.97% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 44,198 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 63,352 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 4,891 shares. Paloma Partners Management Com accumulated 2,040 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 0.19% stake. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1.06M shares. First Manhattan Company stated it has 2,884 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Management owns 277 shares. Mckinley Management Ltd Liability Delaware has invested 0.13% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

