As Vicor (VICR) Valuation Declined, Shikiar Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Proxima Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Newell Brands (NWL) as Stock Price Declined

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 2.17M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Reduction of More Than 30 ERP Systems to Two by End of 2019; 06/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS HLDR STARBOARD FILES PROXY CARD WITH SEC; 20/03/2018 – Three Former Newell Directors to Drop Their Proxy Fight; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Agreement to Sell The Waddington Group to Novolex; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181282: Carlyle Partners VI, L.P.; Newell Brands Inc; 11/04/2018 – Sharpie® Partners with The Players’ Tribune to Launch New Content Series and Special Edition Athlete Packs and Markers; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL 1Q NORMALIZED EPS 34C, EST. 26C; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Calls for Strategic Review at Newell After Icahn Deal; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, MICHAEL B. POLK APPOINTED PRESIDENT

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 51,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 101,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $31.02. About 91,587 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 15.04% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. VICR’s profit will be $4.83 million for 64.63 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Van Eck Associate Corp owns 15,063 shares. Highbridge Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 184,371 shares. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 49,300 shares. Public Sector Pension Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,479 shares. Trellus Llc holds 129,945 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 3,810 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 11,012 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 11,150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System has 25,020 shares. Secor Capital Advsrs LP holds 0.06% or 9,569 shares. S Squared Tech Lc reported 2.39% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 505,735 shares.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $238.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc by 12,815 shares to 72,185 shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 15,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $90.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 154,858 shares to 495,142 shares, valued at $11.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 34,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,300 shares, and cut its stake in New Sr Invt Group Inc (NYSE:SNR).